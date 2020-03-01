Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gay Lang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Gay Lang Robert Gay Lang, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, passed away on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, at the age of 81. Robert was born on February 17th, 1938, in Detroit, MI. Robert graduated from the University of Michigan in 1961, earning his bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He spent the next 34 years with General Motors as an automotive materials engineer. For most of this time he lived on 20 acres in Dryden, Michigan, where he was able to have both of his parents live with him for their twilight years. In 2002, he started dividing his time between Bradenton, Florida, and Celina, Ohio. Robert ultimately became a full-time resident of Lakewood Ranch in 2004, where he lived until his passing. Robert was a kind friend to many, touching the lives of all those that knew him and spreading his light to everyone around him. Traveling, reading, golfing, going out for lunch, and spending time with his pets over the years and his church work group at Emmanuel Methodist were some of his favorite activities. Robert enjoyed time with his sister Janet and his extended family of Rich, Irene, and Arianna. He always welcomed his close friends from college, work, church, and his neighbors - cherishing their time together. All who knew him are thankful of the time we had with him. Robert is survived by his sister, Janet Young and her husband, Richard of Holbrook, Arizona. He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Harvey Lang. A Memorial Celebration of Life, for Robert, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:30PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

