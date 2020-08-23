1/1
Robert H. "Bob" Stewart
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. "Bob" Stewart
August 18, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Robert H. "Bob" Stewart, 84, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 18, 2020. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Ocala as a teenager. He played football for the University of Miami and then moved to Bradenton, FL as a coach for Manatee High School and also served as assistant principal. He left that position to become the first principal of Bayshore High where he stayed until his retirement in 1993. He was involved in many activities in the community. He served on the Parks and Recreation Committee for 13 years, was Sertoma Club President, a ten gallon donor to the Blood Bank, president of the Bradenton Country Club and served on the board of Manatee Glens. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served on many committees while attending. He enjoyed tennis, golf and his many friends.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Karen; his son, Todd of Lutz, FL; his daughter, Cyndi Stewart (Juan) Casadevalls of Palmetto, FL; sister, Martha Horne of Windermere, FL; granddaughter, Isabella Casasdevalls and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be sent to the Trinity Memorial Garden Fund, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3200 Manatee Avenue, Bradenton, FL. 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 22, 2020
My regards Coach. Remembering You at MHS and for hiring me for Position at BHS where
I remained for 25 Years.
Michael Santaniello
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Our sincerest condolences go out to the entire Bob Stewart family. Bob was a real gentleman and will be missed. God Bless you all!
Dale and Ann Dobbs
Friend
August 22, 2020
May God Bless and comfort Karen and the family
Lee and Patty Tyndall
Family
August 21, 2020
Many prayers for Mr. Stewart’s family at this difficult time. He was a wonderful man!
Cindy Lahah-Mason MHS 76
Student
August 21, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends

Manatee High School Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved