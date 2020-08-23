Robert H. "Bob" Stewart
Bradenton, Florida - Robert H. "Bob" Stewart, 84, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 18, 2020. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Ocala as a teenager. He played football for the University of Miami and then moved to Bradenton, FL as a coach for Manatee High School and also served as assistant principal. He left that position to become the first principal of Bayshore High where he stayed until his retirement in 1993. He was involved in many activities in the community. He served on the Parks and Recreation Committee for 13 years, was Sertoma Club President, a ten gallon donor to the Blood Bank, president of the Bradenton Country Club and served on the board of Manatee Glens. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served on many committees while attending. He enjoyed tennis, golf and his many friends.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Karen; his son, Todd of Lutz, FL; his daughter, Cyndi Stewart (Juan) Casadevalls of Palmetto, FL; sister, Martha Horne of Windermere, FL; granddaughter, Isabella Casasdevalls and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be sent to the Trinity Memorial Garden Fund, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3200 Manatee Avenue, Bradenton, FL. 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com