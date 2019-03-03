Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bobby" Howard. View Sign

Robert "Bobby" Howard Robert "Bobby" Howard, age 48, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019 from complications of pneumonia and the flu. He leaves behind his wife of 8 years, Brooke Howard. His father, Robert Howard, sister, Tonya Nicole Howard and extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone. Bobby was known for his achievements in the pool billiard world and was respected by many for not only his ability to play pool, but his kindness towards everyone who needed help with something. He loved his wife dearly. Covell Funeral Home is taking care of cremation. We ask you to join us in remembrance of Bobby's life at Happy Gospel Church at 1915 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 on March 23rd, 2019 at 11:00AM for Memorial Service with food and refreshments. There will be a gathering following right after at Last Call Tavern for those who would like to attend at 2604 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.

4232 26th St. W.

Bradenton , FL 34205

