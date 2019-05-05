Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Howard Carl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Howard Carl Robert Howard Carl, of Parrish, Fla., slipped into the arms of Jesus on April 26, 2019. He was born August 23, 1937 in Leesburg, FL. He is pre-deceased by son, Daniel. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Jill Nicol Carl; sons, Howard (Yvonne) Carl of Riverview, FL, Timothy (Jeanne) Carl of Port Washington, NY, Christopher (Nicole) Colbert of Colorado Springs, CO; forever daughter-in-law, Gillian (Mike) Dorociak of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, James, Alyssa, Margaret, Kevin, Alexander, Jared, Justin, Zachary, Jacob, Drew and Nathan and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church for 40 years where he served on the Deacon Board, Trustee Board, the choir and most dear to him, the men's quartet. A Memorial Service will be celebrated 3PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1805 30th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Bob's memory. Condolences may be made to

