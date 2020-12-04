1/1
Robert Hughes
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hughes
December 14, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Sarasota, Florida -
Robert Lee Hughes, 80, of Sarasota, FL passed away on November 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be held 11:00AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife, Vera Hughes; two sons; Michael Antonio Hughes and Terrence Bernard Hughes; two sisters; Lillie Cochran and Juanita Gibson; two brothers; Eugene Hughes and Jerome Hughes; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws; Delores Cotton, Emma Hughes and Cherie Hughes; one brother-in-law, Frank Cochran; two dear friends; Raymel Grimes and Willie B. Rogers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved