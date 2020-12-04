Robert Hughes

December 14, 1939 - November 23, 2020

Sarasota, Florida -

Robert Lee Hughes, 80, of Sarasota, FL passed away on November 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be held 11:00AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife, Vera Hughes; two sons; Michael Antonio Hughes and Terrence Bernard Hughes; two sisters; Lillie Cochran and Juanita Gibson; two brothers; Eugene Hughes and Jerome Hughes; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws; Delores Cotton, Emma Hughes and Cherie Hughes; one brother-in-law, Frank Cochran; two dear friends; Raymel Grimes and Willie B. Rogers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store