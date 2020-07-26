Robert I. 'Bob' Sweat
July 22, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Robert I. 'Bob' Sweat, 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away July 22, 2020. Bob was born in Soperton, GA and he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1942. A Veteran of the National Guard during peacetime as an officer of Candidate School, and he attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He was a City of Bradenton Councilman, a Manatee County Supervisor of Elections for 28 years, President of the Florida Supervisor of Elections Association, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Bradenton, holding the position of President and board member. He was awarded the George Hixon 4H Foundation and also served as their chairman. He was on the Manatee County Fair Board, was a Member of Farm City Week, was a Manatee Football Booster, Leadership Manatee (board of governors, chair of agriculture day, and chair of law enforcement day), and received the 1996 Kent Schulz Award. He was with the Manatee Player Insiders, Manatee 100 Club President and Board Member, an Elks 1511 member, he was on the Salvation Army Board, was a Board member for Just for Girls, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Florida Fish and Game. His Hobbies included golf, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue of Bradenton, FL; his daughters; Ann (Lance) Clayton of Parrish, FL and Amy Gore of Palmetto, FL; his three grandchildren; Courtney Clayton, Matthew Kirby and Kayla Clayton; his many cousins and Steve and Noel Shea and family.
A Memorial Mass will be 9:30AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209, social distancing and masks are required. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Bob was involved in so many organizations that memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
in Bob's name. His true love was his wife Sue, his daughters, and their families. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
