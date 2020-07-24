1/1
Robert J. Singer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Singer
July 20, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Robert J. Singer, 66, of Bradenton, FL passed away July 20, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Singer. Bob was born in Defiance, OH and grew up in Lima, OH. Bob graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1976. Bob was employed as a sports writer, teacher and local business owner until his retirement.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa Travis Singer, his brother, Douglas Singer of Scottsdale AZ, his sister, Diane Wolfe of Phoenix, AZ and special nephew and niece, Trey and Ava Osborne of Bradenton, FL and many more nieces, nephews and cousins, and Zoe, his beloved cat.
Bob will be remembered for his love of all things baseball, and Ohio State football.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Miracle League of Manasota.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
Dear Lisa and family,
Just reaching out to let you know that you are loved by our great big extended family. The Travis's, Cafiero's, Kithcart's, Ford's and all others are here to share our love and support during this difficult time.

The love that you and Bob shared will last a lifetime.
Just know that he is standing behind the home plate dugout in Heaven cheering you on for another inning.

Sending all my Love

Cousin Henry

Henry J Ford II
Family
July 23, 2020
Thinking of Lisa and the family during this difficult time. I will greatly miss Bob coming to Biloxi Shuckers games and taking the time to have some good, knowledgeable chats about baseball. Love to the family.
Hunter Reed
Friend
July 23, 2020
A very sweet guy and will always be remembered.
Vicky Treadway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved