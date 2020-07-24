Robert J. Singer

July 20, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Robert J. Singer, 66, of Bradenton, FL passed away July 20, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Singer. Bob was born in Defiance, OH and grew up in Lima, OH. Bob graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1976. Bob was employed as a sports writer, teacher and local business owner until his retirement.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa Travis Singer, his brother, Douglas Singer of Scottsdale AZ, his sister, Diane Wolfe of Phoenix, AZ and special nephew and niece, Trey and Ava Osborne of Bradenton, FL and many more nieces, nephews and cousins, and Zoe, his beloved cat.

Bob will be remembered for his love of all things baseball, and Ohio State football.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Miracle League of Manasota.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store