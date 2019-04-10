Robert Jacob Nicholson Robert Jacob Nicholson passed away April 1, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.. He was born in Long Branch, NJ. Robert was a blackbelt in Tae kwon do and enjoyed Fishing and boating. He is survived by his mother, Victoria (Brad); his father, Robert and his sister, Savannah. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 10, 2019