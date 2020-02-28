Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Klapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Klapp Robert "Bob" Klapp, passed away February 25, 2020, with his wife and family by his side. Bob was born on November 18, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to the late Robert and Gladys Klapp. Bob was an electrician and retired from the Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport where he held the position of Facilities Manager. He was a graduate of Green High School and a Navy Vietnam Veteran. Bob was a proud member of the Post 10141 located in Bradenton, FL. Bob loved boating, fishing, working on his corvette and watching NASCAR with his neighbors and friends. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Klapp; sons; Robert (Cheryl) Klapp, III and Russel (Kelli) Klapp; daughter, Robin (Steve) Lindsay; sister, Jeanette (Ernie) Douglas and brothers, Gregory (Pam) and Phillip Klapp. Bob has two grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a full military honors Graveside Service will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Bob was a humble man of great integrity and in celebration of his servant heart, donations may be made to the ALS Association Florida Chapter in honor of Robert Klapp. Condolences may be made to

