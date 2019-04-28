Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Knaus. View Sign Service Information Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave East Ellenton , FL 34222 (941)-722-6602 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert KnausIt is with great sadness that the family of Robert Knaus announces his passing on Thursday, April 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 50 years. Robert spent many years providing great service in the security industry to the Bradenton/Sarasota area and will be greatly missed by many residential and commercial customers. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Pamela, mother, Donna Jaggars, sister, Christine Laing (Steve) and nephews, Chase (Meghan) and Wade Laing. He will also be remembered by aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as, his granddaughter, Ava Schultz. Robert was born on 12/20/68 in Toms River, NJ and grew up in Miami were he enjoyed all things outdoors (fishing, boating, swimming, racing). Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the .

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

