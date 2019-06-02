Robert L. Pelletier Robert L. Pelletier, 68, of Ellenton, FL, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Manatee Me- morial Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Peabody, Mass, Robert joined and served his country, as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Robert loved and cherished his family and friends and was an avid golf player and sports fan. Survived by his mother, Therese Pelletier; his sons, Jason Pelletier (Jennifer) and Travis Pelletier, Sr., (Patricia); his partner, Carol Trappman; sister, Anne Marie Pelletier (Mary); brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Paul, Johnny and Leonard; grand- children, September Martin, Travis Pelletier, Jr., Maya and Lena Pelletier, Justin and Makayla Lesperance and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Martin and Matthias Schell. Preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Pelletier and brother, Gerald Pelletier. A Public Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire at 2:30PM, Friday, June 14th, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 2, 2019