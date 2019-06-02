Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Pelletier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Pelletier Robert L. Pelletier, 68, of Ellenton, FL, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Manatee Me- morial Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Peabody, Mass, Robert joined and served his country, as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Robert loved and cherished his family and friends and was an avid golf player and sports fan. Survived by his mother, Therese Pelletier; his sons, Jason Pelletier (Jennifer) and Travis Pelletier, Sr., (Patricia); his partner, Carol Trappman; sister, Anne Marie Pelletier (Mary); brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Paul, Johnny and Leonard; grand- children, September Martin, Travis Pelletier, Jr., Maya and Lena Pelletier, Justin and Makayla Lesperance and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Martin and Matthias Schell. Preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Pelletier and brother, Gerald Pelletier. A Public Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire at 2:30PM, Friday, June 14th, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to

Robert L. Pelletier Robert L. Pelletier, 68, of Ellenton, FL, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Manatee Me- morial Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Peabody, Mass, Robert joined and served his country, as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Robert loved and cherished his family and friends and was an avid golf player and sports fan. Survived by his mother, Therese Pelletier; his sons, Jason Pelletier (Jennifer) and Travis Pelletier, Sr., (Patricia); his partner, Carol Trappman; sister, Anne Marie Pelletier (Mary); brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Paul, Johnny and Leonard; grand- children, September Martin, Travis Pelletier, Jr., Maya and Lena Pelletier, Justin and Makayla Lesperance and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Martin and Matthias Schell. Preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Pelletier and brother, Gerald Pelletier. A Public Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire at 2:30PM, Friday, June 14th, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 2, 2019

