Robert L. 'Bob' Yackels Robert L. 'Bob' Yackels, 93, Bradenton, FL passed away February 10, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids, MI he moved to Bradenton, FL in 2008 from Acton, MA and he was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Robert, Jr.; daughters, Cynthia and Melissa; three grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 11:00AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Freedom Village Auditorium. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 343rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 23, 2020