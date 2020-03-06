Robert Lewis Smith Sr. Robert Lewis (Bob) Smith Sr., 100, of Palmetto, FL passed away on February 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Piney Point Community Center, 8624 29th Avenue E, Palmetto, FL with Reverend Alan Jackson, Family of God UMC officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Dundee, NY. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Cardon William and Clara Marian (Collins) Smith on September 1, 1919. He was the grandson of Civil War veteran, Private Lewis Edgar Collins. Bob served in the Merchant Marines during World War II, and was a restaurateur and retired chef. Of the many activities Bob enjoyed, roller skating was a lifetime passion, most recently shared with his skating partner, Laurie Ann. Bob loved to sing - especially Irish tunes and was a member of the Barber Shoppers. He was a communicant of Family of God UMC and sang in the praise band. He was particularly fond of organ music as well as big band era tunes. He enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for large gatherings, and loved spending time with family and friends. Bob is survived by his children; Kathleen Wence of Holly, NY; Margaret (Richard) Strassel of Rochester, WA; Robert L. Smith, Jr., of Mt. Tabor, VT; Marian (Sean) Mallory of Mankato, MN; Glenn Patrick (Mechell) Smith of Buckfield, ME; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and friends, Laurie Ann and Fred Bieber. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret (Dilger) Smith and his second wife, Betty (Shrantz) Smith; son- in-law, Robert Wence; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Metavivor Breast Cancer Research at metavivor.org or Family of God UMC, 5601 16th Avenue E, Palmetto, FL 34221. Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY. For more information go to www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 6, 2020