Robert "Bob" Maloy Whitehead was born Aug 27, 1929 departed from this life to be home with Jesus on Mar 20, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was a very devoted husband and father. His family moved to Manatee County back in 1875. Where he resided most of his life time. After attending University of Florida he studied architecture. He also learned the electrical trade from his father. He then became a building contractor. Back in 1962 he moved his family to Anna Maria Island where he started Whitehead Construction which is still thriving today. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Condolences can be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019