Robert Moody
September 9, 1931 - September 15, 2020
Duette, Florida - Robert Marion Moody, 89, of Duette, FL passed away on September 15, 2020 at South Bay Hospital.
Mr. Moody was born on September 9, 1931 in Pierce, Florida and has been a resident of Duette since 1969. He served in the United States Navy and later owned and operated a successful construction company. He was a member and Deacon of Dry Prairie Baptist Church in Duette for 50 years. He was on the board of directors of Dunklin Memorial church for more than 50 years. In addition to being a member of National Association of Fleet Tug Sailors.
Mr. Moody is preceded by his granddaughter, Crystal Lynn Moody, parents, James and Ruth Moody, brother, James Leslie Moody and sister, Elwyn Moody Powers. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Moody, daughter, Elizabeth Moody Crews (Stan), sons; Steven Robert Moody (Janda), James Marion Moody II (Marlene), and Matthew Louis Moody (Laurie Lee). Sisters, Eunice Moody Ridley and Joan Moody Ghiotto, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00PM at Dry Prairie Baptist Church, Duette, FL. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM till service time. Interment services will follow at Little Union Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Lithia, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests offerings be made in memory of Robert Moody to the Dunklin Memorial Church, 3342 SW Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, FL 34974. Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.