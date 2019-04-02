Robert "Nap" Nappi Robert "Nap" Nappi passed away March 29, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla., at the age of 74. Nap was born in Yonkers, NY on June 7, 1944 to William and Margaret Nappi. His passion in life was his family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat, four daughters, Anjanette (Joseph) Devito, Michelle (Brandon) Cabotage, Christina (Glenn) Preiser, Evelyn Guyette; six grandchildren, Robert (Lauren), Nicholas, Matthew, Jonathan, Benjamin, Gianna and two great-grandchildren Westley and Wyatt. Brother, William (Diane) Nappi; sister, Nancy (Brian) Beckel. Nap was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired in the line of duty from the 46th precinct of the NYPD. He moved to Bradenton, FL in 1998 from Mahopac, NY. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Nap enjoyed his time as a bridge tender on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund PO Box 26837 New York, NY 10087. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 2, 2019