Melissa D. Mintz Melissa D. Mintz passed away May 20, 2019. Left to grieve her loss are her father, Robert (Fuzzy) Mintz (Susan), daughters, Morgan Willis and Jordan Latulippe of Illinois, son, Logan Willis of North Carolina, brother, Robert (Robbie) Mintz Jr., and two grandsons, Bradley and Leo. Melissa was greeted into heaven by her mother, Deborah Guadagnoli, step-brother, Tim Thielen Jr., nephew, Cody Mintz and her best forever friend, Julius Mintz. Her sister, Christy Mintz followed her into eternity August 8, 2019. Melissa was a kind person with a big heart. She is loved and will be missed. We will be Celebrating her Life in Wilmington, NC at Hugh MacRae Park on October 6, 2019.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 20, 2019