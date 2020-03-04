Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Walsh Jr.. View Sign Service Information Sound Choice Cremation & Burials 4609 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota , FL 34233 (941)-312-6371 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. Walsh Jr. 8.31.1932 - 2.22.2020 Robert P. Walsh Jr., born in St Louis, Missouri, August 31 1932 went to be with his Lord from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on February 22nd, 2020 from a massive stroke. He was pre-deceased by father and mother, Robert P. Walsh and Josephine D. Walsh. Robert's survivors are Mary Caudill Walsh, spouse, Sarasota, FL; daughter, Lisa McFarland of Lombard, Illinois; Son, Steve Walsh of Fenton, Missouri, Granddaughters, Cassidy and Riley McFarland, step-daughter, Bobbie Kropt. Bob Graduated BS Civil Engineering from University of Missouri, where he held the distinction of Gold Member Phi Kappa Alpha. Bob served in US military in Germany and was in the army corp of engineers, holding rank of First Lieutenant, 54th engineering battalion USAREUR. Bobs career as civil engineer lead him to build colleges, Walmart, bridges, restaurants and many other impressive structures. Bob retired from engineering and built a home inspection business in Sarasota, FL. He served as president of SWASHI. Bob serviced as president of volunteers at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, giving 14 years of himself to help others and he was also past president of Gulf Gate Estates homeowners association. Bob was the drummer of his fraternity Jazz band in college, the Starlighters. He was blessed to be reunited after many years with his band mates and was able to play with his band at his 50th year class reunion as well as other recent venues. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at 6:30PM at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 5116 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Burial will be 10AM, Friday 6th, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, located at 9810 SR 72, Sarasota, FL, 34241, with Military Honors. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials are handling his arrangements.

