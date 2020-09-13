1/1
Robert Richard Fullington
1937 - 2020
Robert Richard Fullington
February 10, 1937 - September 5, 2020
Hiawassee, GA - Born in Anderson, Indiana to Helen Wenzel and Lynn Richard Fullington. Bob was the youngest of ten siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and six sisters.
Bob moved to Bradenton, FL, in the late 1970's to continue his business of selling, repairing, and designing jewelry, he also did clock repair all in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL, for many years. After retiring in 1997, Bob and his loving partner and best-friend, Carol divided their time between Long Boat Key, Bradenton, FL, and the mountains of Hidden Valley Hiawassee, GA.
Bob leaves his partner of 24 years; Carol Clerkin, one son; Lynn Richard Fullington (Ricky) and one daughter; Terri Ann.
Bob was a fun loving person who brought out the best in everyone he met; he will be missed by the many who knew him. Bob spent his last three years in comfort at the Chatuge Regional Nursing Home in Hiawassee, GA.
If you wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
September 9, 2020
Bob you will certainly be missed. The last several years not a day went by that you weren't on the hall laughing, smiling and grinning at me. It was a pleasure getting to know and care for you at the "home on the hill" for the past few years. Carol you will be in my prayers.
Helen Winn
Friend
September 9, 2020
I love you Bob! I enjoyed getting to know you and Carol over the past couple of years . You were so loved by the Chatuge Nursing Home family, you and Carol were family. Love and miss you
Lorin Fuller
Friend
September 9, 2020
Bob it was a pleasure, you will be missed
Terri Wheeler
Acquaintance
