Robert Richard Fullington
February 10, 1937 - September 5, 2020
Hiawassee, GA - Born in Anderson, Indiana to Helen Wenzel and Lynn Richard Fullington. Bob was the youngest of ten siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and six sisters.
Bob moved to Bradenton, FL, in the late 1970's to continue his business of selling, repairing, and designing jewelry, he also did clock repair all in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL, for many years. After retiring in 1997, Bob and his loving partner and best-friend, Carol divided their time between Long Boat Key, Bradenton, FL, and the mountains of Hidden Valley Hiawassee, GA.
Bob leaves his partner of 24 years; Carol Clerkin, one son; Lynn Richard Fullington (Ricky) and one daughter; Terri Ann.
Bob was a fun loving person who brought out the best in everyone he met; he will be missed by the many who knew him. Bob spent his last three years in comfort at the Chatuge Regional Nursing Home in Hiawassee, GA.
If you wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com