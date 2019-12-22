obert Francis Sabia, of Bradenton, FL, passed away Nov 30, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Nov 29, 1937. Robert was a US Army veteran who spent his adult life in business, much of it on the international circuit. Earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut, he always maintained enthusiasm for UCONN basketball. An attorney by education, he ran a construction business on the west coast, mass transit systems on the east coast, and telecommunication systems throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and South America. He also had extensive involvement in the US chemical agent destruction program and in power plant construction. Lifetime avocation has been the study of the circus business of the past. As a member of the Circus Historical Society (CHS) for over 50 years, he became a past President and a Trustee Emeritus. Also, he was a member and contributor to the Circus Fans of America for many years. He spent part of his retirement in Williamsburg, VA. However, he moved to the Sarasota/Bradenton, FL area so that he could contribute to The Ringling Circus Museum. Once having one of the largest collections of circus paper, he had an in-depth knowledge of its history and enjoyed assisting in the archiving of its artifacts. He is survived by his daughter, Erika Tessitore (Al) of Lincoln University, PA; granddaughter, Alexandria Vivar of Clawson, MI; sister, Elizabeth JoAnne Sabia of Lakewood, CO; companion, Karen West of Sarasota, FL. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Frank Peter Sabia; mother, Jessie Eleanor Sabia; wife, Susan Cashell-Sabia. There will not be a memorial service. However, arrangements have been handled by The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 22, 2019