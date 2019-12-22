Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sabia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

obert Francis Sabia, of Bradenton, FL, passed away Nov 30, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Nov 29, 1937. Robert was a US Army veteran who spent his adult life in business, much of it on the international circuit. Earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut, he always maintained enthusiasm for UCONN basketball. An attorney by education, he ran a construction business on the west coast, mass transit systems on the east coast, and telecommunication systems throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and South America. He also had extensive involvement in the US chemical agent destruction program and in power plant construction. Lifetime avocation has been the study of the circus business of the past. As a member of the Circus Historical Society (CHS) for over 50 years, he became a past President and a Trustee Emeritus. Also, he was a member and contributor to the Circus Fans of America for many years. He spent part of his retirement in Williamsburg, VA. However, he moved to the Sarasota/Bradenton, FL area so that he could contribute to The Ringling Circus Museum. Once having one of the largest collections of circus paper, he had an in-depth knowledge of its history and enjoyed assisting in the archiving of its artifacts. He is survived by his daughter, Erika Tessitore (Al) of Lincoln University, PA; granddaughter, Alexandria Vivar of Clawson, MI; sister, Elizabeth JoAnne Sabia of Lakewood, CO; companion, Karen West of Sarasota, FL. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Frank Peter Sabia; mother, Jessie Eleanor Sabia; wife, Susan Cashell-Sabia. There will not be a memorial service. However, arrangements have been handled by The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203.

obert Francis Sabia, of Bradenton, FL, passed away Nov 30, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on Nov 29, 1937. Robert was a US Army veteran who spent his adult life in business, much of it on the international circuit. Earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut, he always maintained enthusiasm for UCONN basketball. An attorney by education, he ran a construction business on the west coast, mass transit systems on the east coast, and telecommunication systems throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and South America. He also had extensive involvement in the US chemical agent destruction program and in power plant construction. Lifetime avocation has been the study of the circus business of the past. As a member of the Circus Historical Society (CHS) for over 50 years, he became a past President and a Trustee Emeritus. Also, he was a member and contributor to the Circus Fans of America for many years. He spent part of his retirement in Williamsburg, VA. However, he moved to the Sarasota/Bradenton, FL area so that he could contribute to The Ringling Circus Museum. Once having one of the largest collections of circus paper, he had an in-depth knowledge of its history and enjoyed assisting in the archiving of its artifacts. He is survived by his daughter, Erika Tessitore (Al) of Lincoln University, PA; granddaughter, Alexandria Vivar of Clawson, MI; sister, Elizabeth JoAnne Sabia of Lakewood, CO; companion, Karen West of Sarasota, FL. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Frank Peter Sabia; mother, Jessie Eleanor Sabia; wife, Susan Cashell-Sabia. There will not be a memorial service. However, arrangements have been handled by The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close