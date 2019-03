Robert Shaw Erb Mr. Robert Shaw Erb, formerly of Dearborn, Michigan died on March 6, 2019 in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Mr. Erb was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 1925 to Russell and Beulah Erb. He served in World War II in the Army Air Forces and was stationed on Guam. Mr. Erb worked for 40 years for the Detroit Edison Company in Michigan and lived in Dearborn for the majority of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a child, Nancy who died in 1956. Mr. Erb is survived by his wife of 71 years, Laura Erb, and by his children: Robert W. (Emma) of Howell, Michigan; Lori Southern of Asheville, North Carolina; and Kerri Bruce (David) of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is to be held at Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain, North Carolina on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3PM with Burial planned later in Michigan. Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www. harwoodhomeforfunerals.com