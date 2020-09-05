I was a nurse for Dr White and loved seeing Dr Stobaugh bring in different varieties of roses he grew. And at lunch in back room when we could visit I loved when Dr Stobaugh which explain medical cases to us. He was a wonderful teacher. I was blessed to keep in touch thru Laura and our friendship still. We all loved this man. I remember when my sister Shirley was at Alverez Restaurant and Dr and Mrs Ann were there. I think Shirley stayed and talked an hour. We were all glued to them. Loved their company. I am saddened by our loss of him. Laura always told me every time they talked and I felt connected still My prayers for all the wonderful family I have heard about so often for many years. May God Bless

Patricia Groover Dodson

Coworker