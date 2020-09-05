Robert Stobaugh
May 14, 1935 - August 27, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Robert Edward. Stobaugh II MD, (Stoby, Dr. Bob) born May 14th, 1935, son of Robert E. Stobaugh Sr., and Florence Ann Stobaugh of Oklahoma City, died on August 27th, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 3PM at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 10 N. Adams Drive, Sarsasota, Florida, 34236. Because of COVID 19 Social Distancing, in-person seating capacity (excluding family) is 74. Attendance will be by reservation only; all others can attend via live stream @ https://www.saklc.com/reservations/
or through the church's facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SAKLutheran/
. The family would be honored if you wish to pay your respects in person. If so, we highly suggest that you make a reservation soon.
After graduating from Central High School in Oklahoma City, Dr. Stobaugh attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman where he majored in Petroleum Engineering. In his Junior year at OU his roommate, J. Fred Watrous, convinced him to apply to Medical School, stating, "Stoby, we are taking the same classes, and your grades are better than mine. Why not apply to the OU Medical School?" He did and was admitted as an alternate after his junior year. After expressing to the dean his opinion of being an alternate, he went off to Colorado to work at Grand Lake Lodge in Estes Park. Upon arriving back the week before school was to start, the Medical School Dean called him back into his office and asked, "Do you want to go to Medical School? If so, it starts tomorrow."
He met the love of his life, Ann Henriett Armbruster, the summer of 1956; she was working as a maid and he as the engineer in charge of keeping the electricity running for Grand Lake Lodge. As the story goes, they met one night and danced the night away. He asked her out for the next night, but got called away the next morning for several days to fight a forest fire in Rocky Mountain National Park. While fighting the fire, Dr. Stobaugh sent a message back to the lodge to Miss Ann about his whereabouts and why he missed their next dance date. There was only one problem with the note: he used the wrong name! But Miss Ann, as her indefatigable self, understood that the note was intended for her and met him upon his return. They were married the next summer on June 8,, 1957, and spent their honeymoon working back at Grand Lake Lodge.
Robbin was born in April 1958 during his sophomore year in Med School, Robert III was born in January 1960 as they were planning to depart from Oklahoma to Florida for his internship at Mound Park Hospital in St. Pete. Dr. Ed Dickerson came up to St. Pete in the spring of 1961 and offered Dr. Bob a partnership in Bayshore Medical Center. The family moved to Bradenton, FL in the summer of 1961. Just three weeks later, Dr. Stobaugh received his draft notice, and off to San Diego the family went for a two-year tour of Southern California while Dr. Stobaugh did his time as a ship's doctor in the Marines on a Naval Troop Transport. His travels took him to Hawaii, Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Vietnam. While the family was in San Diego, in December 1962, Rick was born. Summer of 1963 brought his discharge and a return to Bradenton, FL. He set up practice once again with Drs. Dickerson, White & Conard at Bayshore Medical Center where he would spend the next 40 years practicing General/Family Medicine. As the family grew, Miss Ann found an elderly couple who had built a lovely home at 5908 Riverview Blvd who were willing to sell and hold the note. She came triumphantly home on Dr. Stobaugh's 30th birthday and said "Happy Birthday, congratulations, you just bought a house." But not just any house - this was the family's home for the next 50 years – if the walls could talk… In February 1970 the Stobaughs ushered in Russell Evan, and then held on for dear life.
Dr. Bob was a past member of the American, Florida & Manatee Medical Societies. He had the opportunity to practice medicine alongside such other Manatee County Medical Pioneers as W.D. Sugg, Joe Ganey, Tom Springer, Ed Dickerson, Joe Sloss, Richard Conard, Bob White, V.R. Payne, Gordon Arnold, Robert E. King, and many more. Dr. Stobaugh and Miss Ann were members of the Bradenton Yacht Club since 1963. In the late 60's and 70's he acted as the Fleet Surgeon for the BYC. During his 40 years as a member of the BYC, Dr. Bob rubbed shoulders with other BYC pioneers such as Doug Peck, Joe Shannon, David Peacock, Malcom Duggan, Dick Dungan, Jim Boast, Hugo Greisen, Ed Deane, Sam Crosthwait, John Greenlaw, Jimmy Alderman, Ed Pekny, and many more. Dr. Bob and Miss Ann attended Hope Lutheran and Redeemer Lutheran Churches in Bradenton, and most recently St. Armand's Key Lutheran Church in Sarasota, FL. Dr. Bob was passionate about his family and friends, sailing, Porsche 911's, wood turning, traveling in his motorhome, the arts and all the outdoor water activities that Florida and the Caribbean have to offer.
Dr. Bob was proud of all his grandchildren; Sarah and Sam Slama; Ben, Graceanne, Elijah and Zach Stobaugh. In 1988 he welcomed into the Stobaugh family a new son, Robin Reid Morgan and his four children; Chase, Clay, Alexandra and Ava. In 2014 he welcomed into the Stobaugh Family a new daughter, Christine Shirley Stobaugh and her two boys; John and Will. He loved each and made it a point to be active in all of their lives. Dr. Bob and Miss Ann had the gift of hospitality; they were gracious in all manners, making everyone feel welcome in their home. Just ask Adela, Henrik, Kurt, Cobbie, and the multitude of Stobaugh family friends.
Dr. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Billie Mock, his son, Robin Reid Morgan, and his wife of 57 years, Ann Henriett Stobaugh. Dr. Bob and Miss Ann had one daughter, Robbin Elizabeth (Joseph J.) Slama of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; three sons; Robert Edward (Christine Shirley) Stobaugh III of Venice, FL; Richard Earl Stobaugh of Ft. Myers, FL; Russell Evan (Lisa Hudson) Stobaugh of Palmetto, FL; one daughter: ten grandchildren and five-great-grandchildren.
The Stobaugh family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
of Manatee County in honor of Miss Ann, and to support Lisa Stobaugh.
Dr. Bob will be hugely missed, our worlds were better because he helped to shape them. We look forward to the day when we are all reunited in Heaven.