Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Teates. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bob, 90, passed away on Monday, the 29th day of April 2019. Bob was born in Washington, D.C. on September 10, 1928. A husband and father, he was married to his beloved wife Sheila who shared a loving and devoted marriage made in Heaven for 49 years. Bob served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on a destroyer , the USS Gainard, as a radar and sonar operator. After serving in the Navy Bob moved to Sarasota where he served as a Sarasota Police Officer. He received a letter of commendation from the then Director of the F.B.I., J. Edgar Hoover, after he captured two men who were wanted by the F.B.I. for armed robbery. He was a 1958 Charter Member and a past President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Sarasota. Bob was later employed by Publix Super Markets and retired as a Publix store manager after serving 21 years in the Sarasota and Bradenton areas. He was a member of the American Legion, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was preceded in death by his sons Glen Teates and Steve Wilson and his wife Kade. He is survived by his soulmate Sheila; sons Byron Teates and wife Cathy, Bob Teates Jr and wife Nancy, Keith Wilson and wife Sheila, and Brian Wilson and wife Samantha. Since their early childhood all six sons were raised by Bob and Sheila as one happy family. In addition, survivors include numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Visitation will be Friday, May 3rd from 10-11 AM; Funeral will be at 11 AM, both at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Condolences may be given at



Bob, 90, passed away on Monday, the 29th day of April 2019. Bob was born in Washington, D.C. on September 10, 1928. A husband and father, he was married to his beloved wife Sheila who shared a loving and devoted marriage made in Heaven for 49 years. Bob served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on a destroyer , the USS Gainard, as a radar and sonar operator. After serving in the Navy Bob moved to Sarasota where he served as a Sarasota Police Officer. He received a letter of commendation from the then Director of the F.B.I., J. Edgar Hoover, after he captured two men who were wanted by the F.B.I. for armed robbery. He was a 1958 Charter Member and a past President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Sarasota. Bob was later employed by Publix Super Markets and retired as a Publix store manager after serving 21 years in the Sarasota and Bradenton areas. He was a member of the American Legion, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was preceded in death by his sons Glen Teates and Steve Wilson and his wife Kade. He is survived by his soulmate Sheila; sons Byron Teates and wife Cathy, Bob Teates Jr and wife Nancy, Keith Wilson and wife Sheila, and Brian Wilson and wife Samantha. Since their early childhood all six sons were raised by Bob and Sheila as one happy family. In addition, survivors include numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Visitation will be Friday, May 3rd from 10-11 AM; Funeral will be at 11 AM, both at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close