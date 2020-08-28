Robert Tsai

November 30, 1938 - July 27, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Bob Hayward, age 81, passed away on July 27, 2020 in the Freedom Village Memory Care Center. He was born in Geneva, New York in 1938. He got an electrical Engineering degree from the University of Florida. He worked at Radiation/Harris Corporation for many years in Melbourne, Fl.

He married Diane Decker in 1961. They had six wonderful children. Bob was active in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church helping with festivals and electrical things there. He also attended a program to become a deacon. Bob also ran a concert for the Melbourne Central Catholic High School.

He participated in the Marriage Encounter Movement where he joined six couples who became his good friends. He and Diane decided to try camping for family fun. They decided they needed family transportation to be able to drive to see the mountains, so Bob purchased a 26 ft. school bus. He then converted it into a camper for the family! This provided many adventures traveling throughout the many states as far out as Colorado and Utah with the family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years! Bob had six children; Michael, Martha, Marie, Matthew, Mark, and Margaret. In addition to these children, Diane's brother, Donald Decker was added to the family when he was 10. Bob worked hard to get all the kids into college and then encouraged them to get jobs!

Bob joined Diane in her opening of a of the Daily Bread soup kitchen in Melbourne. He organized the remodeling of three different buildings and made sure they were right! He took over running the Daily Bread for several years.

He enjoyed boating and fishing. So much so that he then purchased an old 40 ft Hatteras which he and another couple shared. The boat was great for going to the Bahama Islands for fun and adventure. Bob was also active in Bob's Home Owner Services for many year on Ana Maria Island, FL.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be planned as soon as the threat of COVID 19 is gone! The family is requesting donations to made to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store