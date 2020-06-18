Robert "Bob" Tunis Van Horn July 25, 1945 June 8, 2020 Robert Van Horn was born on July 25, 1945 in Lafayette, Indiana. He was the oldest son of Elmer "Van" Van Horn and Ella "Jane" Crawn Van Horn. Bob attended Vinton Elementary in Lafayette, IN. Bob's family moved from Lafayette, Indiana to Sarasota, Florida in 1958. He attended Sarasota Jr. High and Sarasota High School, where he was the catcher for the Sailor's Baseball Team. Bob graduated in 1963. Upon graduation Bob attended Manatee Jr. College (State College of Florida). Bob joined the United States Marine Corp in 1966 earning the rank of Sergeant. Upon his discharge, he moved back to Bradenton, Florida where he was employed with GTE (Verizon) for 45 years. He retired from Verizon in 2010. Bob was lifelong sports enthusiast. He played softball for most of his adult life. He was active in coaching youth sports where he coached in local youth softball, soccer and football leagues and he was the coach of the Bayshore High School Girls Softball team for four years. He enjoyed being a mentor to many of his players. He liked to think he made a difference in their lives and we are sure he did. Bob enjoyed watching his NASCAR races, football, baseball and sports of any kind. Bob had lots of hobbies over the years. He enjoyed gardening, camping with his family, and traveling. He was a talented photographer. He enjoyed wood working and stained glass. He just enjoyed LIFE. Bob is survived by his son, Robert F. (Jennie) Van Horn of Elkhart, IN; his daughter, Holly (Howard) Overstreet of Columbia, TN; grandsons; Kristopher, Nickolas and Alex Van Horn of Bradenton, FL; granddaughter, Noelle Van Horn of Columbia, TN; his former spouse, Sandra Marie Van Horn of Kernersville, NC; his brother, Ronald E. Van Horn of Florissant, MO; and his companion, Barbara Kauffman of Sarasota, FL; his nephews; Brian Van Horn, John Gasaway, and Jared Gasaway; nieces; Kimberly Van Horn Bosworth, and Jamie Gasaway Kilar. No Service is planned. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.