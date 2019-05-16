Robert W. Minton

Guest Book
  • "May God's grace sustain the family during this very..."
    - Sandra Carter-Snead
  • "Condolences to my classmate family. Will keep you all in..."
    - Lelia Newkirk
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert W. Minton Robert W. Minton, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, transitioned May 5, 2019. A graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1962, he was a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church and served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Survived by wife of 53 years Margaret Minton; son, Ahmed J. Minton (Tyise); two siblings; seven grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 12Noon, at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 3-5PM at Smith Funeral Home, 727-894-2266. Wake at 6PM at church.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 16, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.