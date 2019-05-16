Robert W. Minton Robert W. Minton, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, transitioned May 5, 2019. A graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1962, he was a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church and served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Survived by wife of 53 years Margaret Minton; son, Ahmed J. Minton (Tyise); two siblings; seven grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 12Noon, at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 3-5PM at Smith Funeral Home, 727-894-2266. Wake at 6PM at church.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 16, 2019