SGT. Robert W. Saunders 8th Air Force USAAF, 491st Bomb Group 1926 2019 Robert was born to Marie and Karl Saunders in 1926. He lived in Reading, Mass for 55 years and retired to Bradenton, Florida with his wife, Rose. In 1943 at the age of 17 he signed up for the Aviation Cadet program and when he turned 18 was enlisted. He was immensely proud to serve his country during WWII and retold countless stories of the epic flights that he and his comrades had flown. Upon the end of the war, Robert was employed at Reading Post Office where he worked for 28 years until retiring at 55. He and Rose picked Bradenton, Florida as their retirement destination where they enjoyed the many activities offered to them. After two years, Robert decided to return to the working field where he was employed by the Bradenton Herald for 15 years. His passion was reading history books. Among his hobbies, collecting medals and swords, the computer, flea markets and traveling to Europe. Robert leaves behind his loving daughters, Dianne Pappas of Naples, FL, Debra Marino of Methuen, MA and Luanne Parziale of Londonderry, NH, his sister, Janet Temple from CT and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Private Funeral will take place in Bradenton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to any organization to help Veterans.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 27, 2019