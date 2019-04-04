Robert Wayne Doll Jan. 21, 1952 Mar. 31, 2019 Robert Wayne Doll, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Becky, son, Jason, daughter, Jennifer, brothers, Stevan (Janet), Ronald (Marianne), James (Melissa), sisters, Janet, Janice (Larry) Morand, Susan, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Seger. A Celebration of Life Service will be held April 20, 2019 at 10:00AM at Crossroads UMC Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads UMC Sarasota. Condolences may be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019