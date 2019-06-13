Robert William Flournoy Jr. Robert William Flournoy Jr., 74, died peacefully June 2, 2019 at the Manatee Memorial Hospital, in Bradenton, FL. In memory of Robert a Celebration of Life Service will be held June 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gillette, 3301 97th St E. Palmetto, FL at 1PM. Lunch following in Fellowship Hall. Robert was born in Bradenton, FL and grew up in Palmetto, FL. He served in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gayle; four daughters, Deonna L. Diaz of Palmetto, FL, Cynthia M. Bedgood of Bellevue, FL, Tina L. Ramon of Springhill, FL, and Rabecca H. Cooper of Radcliffe, KY; two sons, William T. of Parrish, FL and Barry A. Torre of Harbor Beach, MI; one deceased daughter, Brandy N. of GA; four sisters, Janie L. Pervis of Parrish, FL, Ginger P. Gillespie of Willacooche, GA, Carolyn F. Morrison of Palmetto, FL, Trudy M. Boyd of Palmetto, FL and one brother, Thomas E. of Palmetto, FL, 26 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids. Any donations will be given to The First Baptist Church of Gillette.

