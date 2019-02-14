72 of Bradenton was born January 2, 1947 to parents George and Lillie McCormick in Indianapolis, Indiana. He Loved the Lord and mentored many newcomers and children during their faith walks. He loved to visit the zoo with his grandson and had a real passion for fixing most everything. Bod loved to play Euchre and spending time with his wife. He is preceded in death by his Father: George and Brother: Mike and leaves cherished memories to his wife of 52 years Joyce; Sons: Robert II (Sarah) of Colorado and Edward (Shawn) of Indiana; Grandson: Roger McCormick of Indiana; Mother: Lillie McCormick of Indiana; Brothers: Joseph and David McCormick; Sisters: Ruth and Lisa McCormick and a host of loving family, friends and church members. Homegoing Celebration Service will be held 9am Monday, February 18, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2019