Roberta Louise (Bobbie) Miller Bobbie was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 6, 1937 and died in Bradenton, FL on June 12, 2019. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Fine Arts in 1959. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Phi Beata Kappa. She married Robert A. Miller on October 21, 1962. She was preceded in death by her father, Herman L. Hess and mother, Marguerite Doriot Hess. She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Cheryl and Pamela; two son-in-laws, Chris and Tim; four grandchildren, Evin, Rachel, Chase, and Mardi and a brother, Richard A. Hess and his wife, Susan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church on August 4th, 2019 at 11:30AM with a reception to follow. No flowers please. If you want to honor her; please give to Meals on Wheels or a .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2019