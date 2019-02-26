Roberto Gonzalez, 41, of Bradenton, FL, Was born October 10, 1977. He Transitioned on, February 20, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Nora Gonzalez, His Sister, Marcie, and his son, Shane. Visitation will be held from 2-5PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, Fl. " Mom, Shane, and Your sister Marcie Love you. Forever in our hearts."
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 26, 2019