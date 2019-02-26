Roberto Gonzalez

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberto Gonzalez.

Roberto Gonzalez, 41, of Bradenton, FL, Was born October 10, 1977. He Transitioned on, February 20, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Nora Gonzalez, His Sister, Marcie, and his son, Shane. Visitation will be held from 2-5PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, Fl. " Mom, Shane, and Your sister Marcie Love you. Forever in our hearts."
Funeral Home
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.