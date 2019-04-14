Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Carol Cookson. View Sign

Robin Carol Cookson June 27, 1958 - March 27, 2019 Robin went to meet Jesus with family at her bedside. Robin graduated from Manatee High School in 1976. She went on to earn an AA degree in nursing and a degree in music and voice at Manatee Junior College. Robin worked in many areas of health care and enjoyed them all. She loved meeting people in all walks of life and making new friends. She sang and did stand up comedy at birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and programs on healing laughter. She loved to laugh and make everyone laugh with her - and what a laugh she had - it was happy and infectious. Robin leaves behind her parents, Bill and Carol Cookson, brother, Bill Jr., and his wife, Sandy, her niece, Devon Cookson, nephew, Jordan Cookson. Robin has many cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First Church Nazarene Bradenton, 1616 59th St. W. Bradenton, FL on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11AM. Lunch will be served following the service. Robin was a happy, loving and compassionate person. She will be missed by all who knew her. Instead of flowers a donation in Robins memory to would be appreciated.

