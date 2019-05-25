Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick O. Johnson Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Roderick Olds Johnson, Sr., "Roddy," passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born in Springfield, Tennessee, on October 30, 1922, and was raised in Florida. As a teenager, Roddy served in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) at Yosemite National Park in California. In WWII, he was a member of the United States Navy "Sea Bees," 25th Construction Battalion, as part of the Third Marine Division. He saw combat at Guadalcanal, Bougainville, and Guam. He also served with the Sea Bees during the Korean War. He was the former Service Manager at DeSear's Appliances, where he was employed for over 40 years. Roddy served as a Deacon at Samoset Baptist Church as well as West Bradenton Baptist Church, where he was active in the Nursing Home Ministry for many years. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Faye DeSear Johnson, and his children, Glenda Eichholz (Jerry), Rod Johnson, Jr. (Janet), Wayne Johnson (Sandy), Jill Bohatch (Pete), as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with visitation at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St. W., Bradenton, FL 34209. Burial will be at Gillette Cemetery in Palmetto, Florida following the service. Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 25, 2019

