Rodger Marshall Lively January 1, 1941 November 15, 2019 Rodger Marshall Lively, 78, of Bradenton, Florida, died on November 15, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1941, to Marshall and Gladys Lively of Newport, Kentucky. He graduated from Newport High School in 1959, received a bachelor's degree from Georgetown College, Georgetown, Kentucky, in 1963, and a master's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, in 1966. He held faculty and administration positions in communications in two-year and four-year colleges in Virginia, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Michigan. Upon moving to Florida in 1979 he started his own business providing slide-tape shows, graphic design services, mass mailings and specialty advertising products. For the last 50 years of his life he lived with the complications and struggles of a progressive neuromuscular disease. Throughout that time he kept a good spirit and a positive outlook. He never gave up. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Lively, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lamar and Cindy Sprouse, and numerous cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Northwest Baptist Church, 7913 9th Avenue NW, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Baptist Church, 7913 9th Avenue NW, Bradenton, FL 34209, or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

