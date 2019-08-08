Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney David Shirley, Jr. Rodney David Shirley, Jr., 43 of Cortez, Fl. passed away August 3, 2019 suddenly of a heart attack. He was born on November 21, 1975 in Canton, Ohio to Rodney David Shirley, Sr. and and Connie Lee (Shirley) Douglas. Rodney was a dedicated fisherman. It was his occupation and his passion in life. He fished The waters with some amazing out of Cortez Village and the Alashan waters. Rodney was A wonderful son, brother and uncle that was loved dearly, is greatly missed and will always be cherished by his family and many friends. Preceded in death by: grandparents Joseph and Doris Lightner, and Dudley and Pearl Shirley. Brother David Michael Shirley, and stepfather Charles (Chuck) Douglas. He is survived by his father, Rodney David Shirley, Sr. and wife Christine Shirley, mother Connie Lee Douglas. Sisters, Carolyn (Shirley) Douglas and Nicole Ferguson and husband Greg. Rachael Cate girlfriend. Nephews Nathan Chew and wife Sarah, Jeremy Chew, Dustin Douglas, Lucas Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and niece Emily Cave. Step-brothers Chris, Chad and Coy Douglas. Great nieces Elliot and Hazel Chew. He also had many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and many life-long friends. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at a later time in Cortez Village for his ashes to be put to sea, the place he loved the most.

Rodney David Shirley, Jr. Rodney David Shirley, Jr., 43 of Cortez, Fl. passed away August 3, 2019 suddenly of a heart attack. He was born on November 21, 1975 in Canton, Ohio to Rodney David Shirley, Sr. and and Connie Lee (Shirley) Douglas. Rodney was a dedicated fisherman. It was his occupation and his passion in life. He fished The waters with some amazing out of Cortez Village and the Alashan waters. Rodney was A wonderful son, brother and uncle that was loved dearly, is greatly missed and will always be cherished by his family and many friends. Preceded in death by: grandparents Joseph and Doris Lightner, and Dudley and Pearl Shirley. Brother David Michael Shirley, and stepfather Charles (Chuck) Douglas. He is survived by his father, Rodney David Shirley, Sr. and wife Christine Shirley, mother Connie Lee Douglas. Sisters, Carolyn (Shirley) Douglas and Nicole Ferguson and husband Greg. Rachael Cate girlfriend. Nephews Nathan Chew and wife Sarah, Jeremy Chew, Dustin Douglas, Lucas Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and niece Emily Cave. Step-brothers Chris, Chad and Coy Douglas. Great nieces Elliot and Hazel Chew. He also had many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and many life-long friends. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at a later time in Cortez Village for his ashes to be put to sea, the place he loved the most. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close