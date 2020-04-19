Roger Eric Boudreau
Roger Eric Boudreau Roger Eric Boudreau, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Dayville, CT passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at the age of 52 from Covid-19. Roger was born in Putnam, CT on November 14, 1967. Roger attended Killingly Schools and graduated from Killingly High School in 1986. Roger moved to Florida with his family in 1989. Roger loved sports. His favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He was looking forward to watching Tom Brady play in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers in the fall. Roger enjoyed playing sports as well. He played basketball, bowling and he swam for Special Olympics. He also loved to fish and he loved to gamble. Roger is survived by his parents, Laurence and Mary (Carroll). His sisters; April DeLoach and Sheri (Brad) Claussen. He is also survived by his favorite nieces; Caitlyn DeLoach and Kara Claussen, his favorite nephews; Dylan and Nicholas DeLoach and Jacob and Gavin Claussen. He is also survived by his great-nephews; DJ and Grayson and great-niece, Hailey. Two others that Roger considered brothers are Gary Provost and Clyde Baker. Roger is also survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins in both CT and TN. Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, Florida is in charge of cremation. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held this summer when family and friends can be together again.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.
