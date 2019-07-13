Roger G. Brown Roger G. Brown, 73, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at his home. Born March, 6 1946 in Muncie, Indiana to Pearl and Greta Brown. Roger served proudly in the Army 1st Infantry division and was injured in service in October of 1966. Roger loved Golf, fishing, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen Roberta Brown. Daughter, Kimberly (Goonis) and Glenn his son-in-law. Grandchildren, Olivia, Norah and Conor Goonis, whom he loved dearly. Survived by sisters, Carolyn Rayburn, and Linda Smith, and was predeceased by his brother, Gary. A Committal Service with Army honors will take place Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/ For more information go to www.palmsrobarts funeralhome.com for the Brown family.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 13, 2019