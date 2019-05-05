Roger J. Brate Roger J. Brate, 77, Palmetto, Fla., passed away April 29, 2019. Born in LaSalle, IL he moved to Manatee County in 1998 from Putnam, IL, he was a Veteran of the US Air Force and he attended Holy Cross Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Sue; son, Gregory R. (Elaine); daughters, Corie (Don) Loucks and Laurie (Bob) Ravnikar; sister, Lynn Sparling; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be 11:30AM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 501 26th Street West, Palmetto, Fl 34221. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 10:30AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019