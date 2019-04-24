Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Raymond Talbot. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Raymond Talbot, 77, went to be with his Savior and Redeemer Thur., April 18th with his family at his side. Roger was born in Saco, Maine Feb. 8, 1942. In 1961 Roger married the love of his life Claudette. Roger and Claudette lived in the Manchester, NH area and raised 7 children until 1979 when they moved to Bradenton. In 1980, Roger along with his wife opened the Palmetto Meat Shop. Roger truly loved all his customers and friends that he met on his journey. Roger was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude, his Father Arthur, and two daughters Jacqueline and Christine. He is survived by his wife Claudette; his children David, Nicole, Claudine, Audrey, and Roger; his siblings Arthur, Ronnie, and Terry; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Roger was a charter member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. There will be a viewing Thursday, April 25th from 5-7 PM at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Mass will be said at 11:30 AM Friday, April 26th at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 501 26th St. W., Palmetto; Burial to follow at Skyway Memorial Gardens. Condolences for the family may be given at



Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019

