Roger T. Frazee November 1, 1946 January 23, 2020 Roger T. Frazee, 73 of Sarasota, Florida (Palm Aire, Manatee County) passed away on January 23, 2020. Born on November 1, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois and was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Leroy Frazee and Betty Jane (Brown) Frazee Wilson. Roger served his country faithfully in the US Army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. After his return he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of South Florida. He was an independent Certified Financial Planner and Certified Public Accountant. A 1971 USF graduate, he served in leadership positions in the Alumni Association since 1989. Roger served as President of the Manatee-Sarasota Alumni Chapter, Chair of the Community Leadership Council, President of the National Alumni Association Board of Directors, USF Foundation Board of Directors, and was the recipient of the Donald A. Gifford Award for Service to the University. A proud and dedicated USF Bull whose dedication and passion to his Alma Matar was unwavering. Survivors include a brother, Richard Leroy Frazee, Jr., and nephew, Cameron Richard Frazee of Pensacola, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held on March 18th, 2020 at 3PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USF Foundation for the Roger T. Frazee Endowed Scholarship for Veterans at the USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, C325. Sarasota, FL 34243. Funeral Arrangements made by Gulf Coast Cremations, 4123 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34234.

