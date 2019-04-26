Roland J. Pelletier Roland J. Pelletier, 85, of Ellenton, Fla., formerly of East Hartford, CT and Fort Kent, ME, passed away April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pierrette, five children, eight grand-children, and two great- grandchildren. Roland was born in Frenchville, ME. He graduated from Maine Vocational Technical Institute and worked as an electrical technician. Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini in Parrish, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2019