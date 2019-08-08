Rolland Charles Rouzier II Rolland Charles Rouzier II, age 67, passed away Wednesday July 31st, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. He was born December 21, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Rolland Charles Rouzier I and Toy Elaine Rouzier. Rolland is survived by his mother Toy Elaine Rouzier, his sister Paulette Rouzier McEntush, his daughter Emily Rouzier, his grandson Adrian Rodriguez, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother David Rouzier and sister Nina Sharpe. In his free time he enjoyed going fishing, watching baseball and football, and doing puzzles. He will be missed greatly for his sense of humor. Funeral services will take place at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton on Saturday, August 10th at 2p.m.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019