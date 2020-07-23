Romualdo Leon

July 19, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Romualdo Leon, 56, of Bradenton, FL passed away on July 19, 2020.

Romualdo was born in Mexico to Lorenzo and Josefina Carachure Leon. Romualdo's silver tooth would always be out as he would smile and show the world he was happy with life. He enjoyed smiling and dancing, and making his family and friends laugh. Romualdo was the hardest working husband and father and would always put his family first.

Romualdo is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Diocelina Leon; children; Adrian Leon, Mayra Reyes, Maria Leon, and Gustabo Leon; and ten granddaughters, two grandsons, and a host of other family and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020, from 9AM to 11AM with a Service beginning at 11AM at Skyway Funeral Home and Memory Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto, FL 34221.





