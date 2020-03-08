Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald J. Lewis Ron Lewis, 71, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday, February 16th, 2020. He is survived by his twin, Don Lewis, younger brother, Ed Lewis, both of Bradenton, FL, and sister, Jayne Davidow of Roswell, GA. Ron was an avid tennis player in his younger years and even had a tennis scholarship to Stetson University. He had high hopes of becoming a professional tennis player. However, life had other plans for him. He had transferred to University of Florida to complete his teaching degree in 1971. That summer he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Fortunately, Shands Teaching Hospital of the University of Florida had an experimental cobalt treatment program which he qualified for. It was while at Shands that Ron discovered Bill Bright's Four Spiritual Laws and became aware of the work of the Holy Spirit. As he told his family later, he made a promise to God that if he survived the cancer he would dedicate his life to God and to spreading the Gospel, eternal life through His Son, Christ Jesus, to as many people as he could. He did just that for the rest of his life, some fifty more years, with a strong conviction and love for God. His faith never waivered. He was able to complete his teaching degree and went on to teach for the Manatee County school district. He especially loved math and had the ability to make it understandable and enjoyable to his students. He also continued to play tennis and even gave tennis lessons. In the 1980's he made a decision to move to Albuquerque, New Mexico to teach math at a private Christian school. He also felt it was better for him health-wise. He fell in love with that part of the country, especially Sonoma, Arizona. He said Sonoma was a very spiritual place and he felt God's presence there. He loved to camp and spent many summers camping and exploring the surrounding areas. Unfortunately, over the years the cobalt treatments took their toll, as his health continued to deteriorate, but never his faith in God. He always said he felt blessed that God had spared him so he could do His work.

