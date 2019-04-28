passed away suddenly in his home on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Greenville, SC on November 27, 1952 to Floy (Norwood) Rackley and A.D. Rackley (both deceased). He is survived by wife Dorothy; children Doug Rackley, Elizabeth Summers (Husband Sean), Samuel Rackley (Wife Sophie Geguchadza), and Olivia Rackley; grandson Atticus Perrin; siblings Joel Rackley and Karen Rackley; and nephews Nick Rackley and Brendan Rackley. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Cornerstone Church of Lakewood Ranch, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, 34202 at 1:30 pm. A reception and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date that will be announced. Charitable contributions can be made in Ron’s name to Prison Fellowship International at pfi.org or The Voice of the Martyrs at www.persecutions.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019