Ronald E. Field Jr. Ronald E. Field, Jr., DOB 08/19/1959, passed away on August 27, 2019 after a long illness. Ronald was a native of Manchester, NH, he was the son of Lorraine Duval of Bradenton, FL and Ronald E. Field of Goffstown, NH. He was a roofer, his many joys in life were, being a husband and brother to many siblings. He loved reading, fishing, the outdoors, and fishing was a great joy to him. His sense of humor was contagious. He is survived by sisters, Susan Gookin, Christine Lang, brothers, Bryan Duval, Duane Duval, Daniel Field, Shawn Duval. Predecea- sed by wife, Darleen Field, sister, Tracy Austin, brother, Jonathan Duval, and parents, Lorraine Duval and Ronald Field. A Celebration of Life will be done in the fall.

