1/
Ronald Finger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Finger
July 20, 1934 - July 22, 2020
Pensacola, Florida -
Ronald "Ronnie" Wynns Finger, 86, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida, sixteen hours after his loving wife, Audrey Finger, passed. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Dock Frank Finger and Mary Pruden Finger, and is preceded in death by them, as well as by infant brother, Donald and sister, Janice Finger. He is survived by daughter, Tanya Finger Claire, sons; Barry Wynns Finger and Derek Allen Finger, grandchildren; Gabriella Finger, Amanda Finger Lyons, Coby Wynns Finger, Ronald "Ronnie" Finger, Savannah Finger, Michael Spurgeon, Sarah Claire and Elizabeth Claire, and great-grandchildren; Adeline Lyons and Elianna Finger. As a young teen, his family moved from Philadelphia to Bradenton, Florida, where he attended school and graduated from Manatee High School. Ronnie was outgoing and loved people, and he was a hard worker, too. He worked with his father in their wholesale seashell business, which years later became Finger's Shell House. He was a jack of all trades, building his own boats, and homes, including the one which he and Audrey moved into when they were married. Ronnie lived and made more stories through every decade of his life than almost anyone you would ever meet, and he loved to share them with anyone that would listen! Ronnie loved his children and supported their interests, from horses to motorcycles, and football for the boys. He was a volunteer for the Manatee Sheriff Posse for many years. His other passions were guns and wood working. He was loved by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at a later time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved