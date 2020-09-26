Ronald Finger

July 20, 1934 - July 22, 2020

Pensacola, Florida -

Ronald "Ronnie" Wynns Finger, 86, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida, sixteen hours after his loving wife, Audrey Finger, passed. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Dock Frank Finger and Mary Pruden Finger, and is preceded in death by them, as well as by infant brother, Donald and sister, Janice Finger. He is survived by daughter, Tanya Finger Claire, sons; Barry Wynns Finger and Derek Allen Finger, grandchildren; Gabriella Finger, Amanda Finger Lyons, Coby Wynns Finger, Ronald "Ronnie" Finger, Savannah Finger, Michael Spurgeon, Sarah Claire and Elizabeth Claire, and great-grandchildren; Adeline Lyons and Elianna Finger. As a young teen, his family moved from Philadelphia to Bradenton, Florida, where he attended school and graduated from Manatee High School. Ronnie was outgoing and loved people, and he was a hard worker, too. He worked with his father in their wholesale seashell business, which years later became Finger's Shell House. He was a jack of all trades, building his own boats, and homes, including the one which he and Audrey moved into when they were married. Ronnie lived and made more stories through every decade of his life than almost anyone you would ever meet, and he loved to share them with anyone that would listen! Ronnie loved his children and supported their interests, from horses to motorcycles, and football for the boys. He was a volunteer for the Manatee Sheriff Posse for many years. His other passions were guns and wood working. He was loved by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at a later time.





