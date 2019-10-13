Ronald G. Edmonds long time resident of Holmes Beach, FL, born & raised in Hibbing, MN passed away early Sunday 10/6/19. He was the son of Eddie & Minnie (Olin) Edmonds (deceased), husband of Judy (Koslowski) Edmonds (deceased) and is survived by his wife Charlene (Wilson) Edmonds, daughter Kim (Edmonds) Malone, sons Todd & Chad Edmonds, Jon Hughes & (wife Heather) along with 6 grandchildren (Ashlee, Chase & Caylyn, Jaden, Judith Jade & Tegan) and 5 great grandchildren. We will be having a Celebration of Ron’s life in the near future on Anna Maria Island. In lieu of flowers we are requesting that donations be made in Ron’s name to his beloved AMI Turtle Watch that he spent 20 years happily volunteering. https://islandturtlewatch.com/get-involved/make-a-donation Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 13, 2019