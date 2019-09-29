Ronald James Hendry, age 73, of 502 25th Ave. W. Bradenton, died at a local nursing home Wednesday September 4, 2019. he was born November 24, 1945 IN north Hampton MA to Betty Eljean and James Watson Hendry of Irish-Scottish heritage. Soon after his birth, the family moved to Bay City MI where Ron spent his early childhood and finally moved to Bradenton 9 years later. Several months after graduating high school, he entered the Army ad served 3 tours of duty in Viet Nam (1965-1968). He spent most of his adult life in masonry work: first as an apprentice doing custom brickwork fireplaces, then teamed up with a regional restaurant builder doing theme restaurants in the Carolinas, was a general contractor with his own business building homes for a while, then found work with a local firm as head mason building houses. Ron never married and had no children. He is survived by his older brother Thomas and sister-in-law Nguyet Hendry, niece Lisa Hendry of Miami, grandniece summer Krizen of Sarasota and grandnephews Sebastian and Cameron Hayward of Tallahassee. A memorial service to honor his life will be held Monday, October 7 at 3p.m. in the Rotunda at Manasota Memorial Park.

